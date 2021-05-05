Nominations open for Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Awards of Excellence

Nominations are now open for the Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Awards of Excellence.

The categories being recognized this year are as follows:

Small Business of the Year

Business of the Year

Community Excellence Award

Tourism Award

Business Person of the Year

Citizen of the Year

Young Professional of the Year

Ben TeKamp Memorial Award

All nominations are open until Friday July 9th 2021 at 4pm with no late entries accepted.

For more information or if you would like to nominate someone, you are asked to visit the Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce or call 613-342-6553 for more information.