Nominations open for Front of Yonge annual business awards

Front of Yonge Township is looking for nominations for Business and New Business of the Year. Members of the public are invited to nominate businesses up to the deadline of March 15th. Winners will be announced at a Business Awards Breakfast to be held at the Mallorytown Legion on Wednesday, April 12th.

Mayor Roger Haley remarked "Small businesses are the heart of our communities. We are pleased to recognize their hard work and commitment to the community through these awards. We encourage residents to take a few minutes to submit a nomination."

The Business of the Year Award recognizes a Front of Yonge business that has been in operation for over 5 years and meets some or all criteria which include, commitment to the community, employment opportunities, excellent customer service, and sustainability.

The new Business of the Year Award recognizes a business that has been in operation for 5 years or less and demonstrates strong customer service, community involvement, and creativity.

Nomination forms are available online at https://mallorytown.ca/business-of-the-year-breakfast/, with hard copies available at the Township Office, library or Mallorytown Pharmacy.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray