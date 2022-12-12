Nominations open for honourary diplomas at St. Lawrence College

St. Lawrence College is now accepting nominations from the public for Honorary Diplomas, which are awarded by the St. Lawrence College Board of Governors each year at spring Convocation ceremonies in Kingston, Brockville, and Cornwall.

Honorary Diplomas are conferred in each community by the College to individuals or organizations that demonstrate incredible community engagement, leadership, innovation, and integrity. The College says that recipients are chosen because they are an inspiration to SLC students, alumni, and communities.

2022 recipients were: Christine Bruce, Senior Director, Laboratory Medicine Program, University Health Network; Linda Ann Daly, Longtime Community Advocate and Supporter and Philanthropist; and M. Eleanor McGrath, Farmer and Owner, of Springfield Farm Organics. Read their stories and see the complete list of past recipients at stlawrencecollege.ca/honorarydiploma.

"It's a great honour to recognize the people who make a positive impact, either through their work, volunteer efforts, or creative pursuits in this way at our Convocation ceremonies," said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. "People from all walks of life have inspirational stories to share, and to profile such leaders with our new graduates is how we continue to connect them and the College to the communities we share."

Nominations for 2023 will be open for consideration by the SLC Board of Governors until January 31, 2023. Anyone can make a nomination on the St. Lawrence College website.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray