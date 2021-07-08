Nominations open for Leeds and Grenville Immigrant Entrepreneur Award

Nominations have opened for the 7th annual Leeds and Grenville Immigrant Entrepreneur Award.

The award, partnered by the Leeds Grenville Small Business Centre and the St. Lawrence Rideau Immigration Partnership, helps to recognize immigrant entrepreneurs who contribute to Leeds and Grenville.

Those eligiblie to be nominated must have been born outside of Canada and is an owner/operator of a business that's active in Leeds and Grenville. The nominee must also live in Leeds and Grenville.

The nominee must also show characteristics of a successful entrepreneur.

You can nominate someone by submitting a name of the owner and business either by tagging @LGImmigration on social media, sending an email to Lauren@eecentre.com, or by calling 613-213-445.

Residents have until September 8th to submit their nomination.