Nominations for the Leeds and Grenville Immigrant Entrepreneur Award will close in less than a month. In its ninth year now, the Award celebrates the contributions of the area’s immigrant entrepreneurs. Nominations close on September 9th.

Over the eight previous years, nominees from twenty-two different countries have participated, with winners having come from India, Taiwan, Poland, Pakistan, Spain, Syria, and Slovakia. Last year’s winner was Ujjval Prajapati of Brockville’s Pizza Pizza.

Organizers explain that anyone can nominate a business, including the owners themselves. All that is needed for a nomination is the name of the business and the nominee. Nominations are accepted over Facebook (FB.com/LGImmigration), email (lauren@eecentre.com), and phone/text (613-213-4455). All potential nominees are contacted to ensure they wish to participate.

"I am so excited to again be a part of the 9th Annual Immigrant Entrepreneur Award that CSE Consulting sponsors with other members of the St. Lawrence-Rideau Immigration Partnership," says Tracy MacDonald, Employment Services Supervisor of CSE Consulting. "This award shines a spotlight on the business success of select individuals who were born outside of Canada and who now make Leeds Grenville their home, for their considerable contribution to the local economic development and the region’s entrepreneurial culture. Every year we witness new immigrants starting, growing, and expanding their businesses, who become an example to others and contribute to the local community that has supported them."

Teanne Larocque, Business Services Manager at the Employment + Education Centre goes on to say, "The Immigrant Entrepreneurs in our area make a positive contribution to our economy. Newcomers face multiple challenges when integrating into their new lives in Canada. The resilience and determination that is involved from these individuals and persistence to not give up is inspiring!"

The winner of this year’s Immigrant Entrepreneur Award will be announced in October at the Annual Bridges to Better Business Conference hosted by the Leeds Grenville Small Business Centre.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray