Nominations open for MP Youth Leadership Award in H-L&A

Nominations are now open for the MP Youth Leadership Award for Hastings-Lennox & Addington. MP Shelby Kramp-Neuman, Member of Parliament for H-L&A, encouraged school Principals and teachers, youth group leaders and coaches to consider nominating a young person who has shown "outstanding leadership in the volunteer sector, in arts and athletics or in entrepreneurship."

When discussing the importance of the awards, Kramp-Neuman commented, "Students are not only the leaders of tomorrow--their energy, optimism and skill are already making our communities more compassionate, more beautiful and more successful."

The MP Youth Leadership Award is open to two age categories. The first is grades 7 to 9 and grades 10 to 12. Nominations can be completed online at https://shelbykrampneumanmp.ca/news/mp-youth-leadership-award/

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray