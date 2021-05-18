Non-life threatening injuries after collision in Madawaska Valley

Killaloe OPP are investigating a single-vehicle collision in the township of Madawaska Valley.

Police say the report came in at around 10:05 a.m. on Sunday reporting a collision involving an SUV at Chapeski Mill Drive.

The driver told police they swerved to try and avoid an animal on the roadway, lost control, and struck the rock cut.

The 72-year-old driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle was towed and that no charges have been laid.