Non-life threatening injuries after snowmobile collides with tree

One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after a snowmobile lost control and struck a tree in the Township of South Algonquin.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the single-vehicle collision on Sunday at around 3 p.m. near Paradise Rd.

The 27-year-old operator of the snowmobile was taken to hospital by Renfrew County Ambulance.

No tow was required.

Killaloe OPP are reminding snowmobilers to ride safely during the winter and that more information on snowmobile safety can be found at ontario.ca/snowmobilesafety.