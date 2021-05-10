iHeartRadio
Non-life threatening injuries in collision in Bonnechere Valley

OPP

KILLALOE,ONT -- Killaloe OPP are investigating a serious collision involving two pickup trucks in Bonnechere Valley. 

Police say the collision happened Thursday at around 3:30 p.m. near Constant Lake Rd. 

Officers say a westbound pickup truck crossed the path of an eastbound truck on Opeongo Rd. 

The 92-year-old driver of the westbound truck was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The 59-year-old driver was taken to hospital via ORNGE air ambulance, also with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police have charged the 92-year-old driver under the Highway Traffic Act.

