Non-life threatening injuries in collision in Bonnechere Valley

KILLALOE,ONT -- Killaloe OPP are investigating a serious collision involving two pickup trucks in Bonnechere Valley.

Police say the collision happened Thursday at around 3:30 p.m. near Constant Lake Rd.

Officers say a westbound pickup truck crossed the path of an eastbound truck on Opeongo Rd.

The 92-year-old driver of the westbound truck was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 59-year-old driver was taken to hospital via ORNGE air ambulance, also with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have charged the 92-year-old driver under the Highway Traffic Act.