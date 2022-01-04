Non-urgent surgeries rescheduled at Brockville General Hospital

The Brockville General Hospital has announced it will be rescheduling all non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries, clinic visits and procedures in line with Ontario's return to Stage 2-like restrictions on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the province's chief medical officer, Dr. Kieran Moore, is set to reinstate a directive ordering hospitals to pause all non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries to preserve critical care capacity.

Ontario's Health Minister, Christine Elliott, said the decision was made due to staffing pressures and the need for bed spaces in light of Omicron's growth across the province.

The chief executive officer of Ontario Health said the directive would affect between 8,000 and 10,000 procedures a week.

"It was a tough decision, a big cost, but something that is necessary given what we're seeing in the numbers,'' Matt Anderson said.

In a press release, BGH says those who have surgeries, clinic visits or procedures scheduled for Tuesday, January 4th will continue as planned.

There are currently nine patients with COVID-19 at the Brockville General Hospital, five require critical care. Seven of those patients are unvaccinated.

As of Tuesday, the Brockville General Hospital says patient occupancy is in excess of 100 per cent in its medical/surgical units. At least half of the patients are on isolation protocols.

The hospital is also asking residents who may present mild COVID-like symptoms to not go to BGH's Emergency Department.

"We ask that our community use the Emergency Department for emergencies only," said Brockville General Hospital's President and CEO, Nick Vlacholias. "If you have mild COVID-like symptoms, please stay home. If symptoms worsen call your family doctor. If your symptoms include difficulty breathing, chest pain, confusion, impact to your consciousness, please call 9-1-1 or go to the Emergency Department."

According to BGH, there are 21 healthcare workers who are currently off of work due to a positive COVID-19 test.

"Increasing pressures on healthcare means patient care may look different and that you may be asked to wait longer." the hospital said in a release. "This isn't easy on anyone. The staff, physicians and volunteers at BGH appreciate your patience and understanding at this very difficult time."



