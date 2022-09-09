Noojimokamig Garden opens with County of Renfrew and Algonquin People of Pikwakanagan

In an effort toward Truth and Reconciliation, as well as forging a lasting relationship with the Algonquin People, the County of Renfrew has created a Reconciliation Garden Project at the County Administration Building in Pembroke.

The garden, named Noojimokamig [new-JIH-mah GAH-mig], which translates to "A Place to Heal", was officially opened on Aug. 31 as part of a Renfrew County Council meeting. Warden Debbie Robinson read a proclamation, which declared the garden open to all.

"We continue to be deeply and profoundly impacted by the discovery of 215 Indigenous children in unmarked graves on the grounds of a Kamloops Residential School as well as subsequent discoveries," the Warden said during her opening remarks. "We must, as elected municipal politicians sworn to represent, to the best of our abilities, the needs of all our residents, do more than voice our condolences, our thoughts and our prayers."

The County of Renfrew and Algonquins of Pikwakanagan have had a memorandum of understanding since 2019. The memorandum centres mostly around economic development opportunities and opens the door for collaborations between the two organizations. Before headway can be made in this regard, the County says they must first acknowledge its duty in relation to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.

"As an upper tier government, we should lead by example and I see this garden as the first step. It will be a beacon of hope and healing, open to all people. It can grow as any garden does. We can start small and build on it as we build on our relationship with our Indigenous brothers and sisters," Warden Robinson added.

Aimee Bailey, from the Circle of Turtle Lodge and a member of the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan, led the ceremony with a traditional smudging. She also provided an interpretation of the garden, including the significance of the seven Grandfather/Grandmother stones which depict the teachings of truth, humility, honesty, wisdom, respect, bravery and love.

This garden project was initiated by County Council following the discovery of remains of Indigenous children in unmarked graves at residential school sites. It is to be seen as a way to honour and recognize the individual and collective rights and fundamental freedoms of all people to live in a state of dignity and respect as we acknowledge that the business of the County of Renfrew takes place on the unceded territory of the Algonquin People.

"As a citizen of the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation, which encompasses the whole of our unceded, unsurrendered territory including all of Renfrew County, I hope that this garden will become a destination for each of you to learn something about our worldview, our Spiritual Ways, and our connection to the land," Baily said.

She added it is unfortunate that it took discovering thousands of unmarked graves of the Indigenous children who died in Canada's Residential Schools for the broader community to realize the harm that has been done to Indigenous people.

"This awakening has finally moved us past the denial that has plagued us for so long. Our ancient prophecy told us that we must teach you about our ways of living in harmony with Mother Earth, and it is good to know that now you are ready to hear us," Ms. Bailey said.

Chief Wendy Jocko of the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan was unable to attend the official opening, she did visit the garden the next day with Warden Robinson.

"The Reconciliation Garden Project located at the County of Renfrew Administration Building is beautiful and honours children lost to Residential School, survivors, and families and supports the legacy of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The Reconciliation Garden represents a commitment to create a caring world together where every child matters," Chief Jocko said.

