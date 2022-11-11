North Grenville Covid-19 Centre expands hours amidst challenging viral season

The early arrival of the flu, a resurgence in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and the continued spread of COVID-19 have created a challenging 'viral season'. In an effort to help manage this challenge, The North Grenville Covid-19 Assessment Centre (NGCAC) has decided to expand its hours to Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The NGCAC is also offering 30 appointments per day for patients, over three months of age, who are presenting symptoms of Febrile Respiratory Illness (FRI) and are seeking a physician assessment. FRI symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, runny nose, nausea, and vomiting.

Patients do require an appointment for physician appointment. To book an appoitnement you can do so online after 5 p.m. the day before you would like the appointment to be at www.ngcac.ca. To check for availability by phone, you can call 613-258-3192 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

"In light of the huge pressures on all components of our health system, we are pleased to be able to provide another option for people with FRI symptoms," said Dr. Suzanne Rutherford, Medical Director of the NGCAC. "The other options for people are to get an appointment with their family doctor or go to the emergency department."

Dr. Rutherford credited Lisa Kirkham and Sara Paquin, the NGCAC managers, for locating the staff needed to execute this change. They also note that physician assessment visits will not include a covid-19 test unless testing eligibility is met. The NGCAC also offers COVID-19 tests as a 'Do It Yourself' Testing Centre. For more information see www.ngcac.ca

