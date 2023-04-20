North Grenville man charged after sexual assault investigation
The Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a male following a sexual assault complaint.
OPP say on March 3rd, 2023 they received a complaint from a female regarding a sexual assault that occurred during the daytime in the village of Merrickville-Wolford.
As a result of the investigation, 59-year-old John Garrah from North Grenville was charged with the following offences:
- Sexual assault - two counts
- Harassing communications
OPP says the accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville at a later date. Additionally, police say that it is never too late to report a sexual assault to police. Anyone with information about this incident or any other sexual assault is asked to please call the Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
