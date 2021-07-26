North Grenville named Canada's most active community by ParticipACTION

The Municipality of North Grenville has been crowned Canada's most active community by ParticipACTION.

According to ParticipACTION's Community Impact Report, North Grenville tracked over 9.9 million minutes during the month of June.

Over 2,000 residents participated in the challenge. This includes more than 20 organizations in the area including all six elementary schools, daycares, fitness studios, and community organizations in the region.

"We are absolutely thrilled and honoured that North Grenville has been selected as Canada's most active community, having logged a whopping 9.9 million minutes in June," Mayor Nancy Peckford said in the release.

The win also means that the Municipality won the top prize of $100,000.

"This significant prize money will be used to establish more outdoor recreational opportunities in the community," said Mayor Peckford in the press release. "Options include but are not limited to an outdoor basketball court, a BMX pump track, and/or outdoor exercise equipment for all ages, as well as badly needed improvements to parks North Grenville's rural hamlets".

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Nate Vandermeer