Notice of military training surrounding Algonquin Park
The public is being advised by the Canadian Armed Forces that The Royal Canadian Dragoons (RCD) will be conducting training on the snowmobile trails around Algonquin Park and surrounding areas between February 1st and 5th.
The CAF says the public may see uniformed personnel conducting long-distance patrol training on the snowmobile trails between Petawawa, Mattawa, North Bay, Huntsville, and Madawaska as part of Exercise Frozen Spartan. They add that support personnel and vehicles may also be seen on the roads between these locations.
Exercise Frozen Spartan is being conducted by The RCD in preparation for Operation Nanook-Nunalivut. Operation Nanook is the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) signature northern operation comprised of a series of comprehensive activities designed to exercise the defence of Canada and to secure the northern regions.
The CAF says they always plan their training in a manner that minimizes any possible disturbance to local residents, ensuring that all training conducted in populated areas is well coordinated in advance with the appropriate authorities to ensure the safety and security of the public and our personnel.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
