Notoriously dangerous intersection becoming roundabout in Rideau Lakes

Following over two decades of advocacy by Rideau Lakes, Council says that studies now confirm that a roundabout is the preferred option to reduce the risk at the notoriously blind and dangerous intersection in Crosby at Highway 15 and County Road 42. Council says they look forward to the solution being implemented without delay.

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) retained Dillon Consulting Limited to complete an update to the Preliminary Design and Class Environmental Assessment (EA) Study for improvements to the intersection. Following an evaluation of long-term intersection improvement alternatives and considering comments received at the Public Information session held in September 2022, a roundabout has been identified as the Technically Preferred Alternative.

In a letter to the municipality dated March 6, consultants detail that, in accordance with the MTO Class EA for Provincial Transportation Facilities (2000), the Class EA study update is documented in a Transportation Environmental Study Report (TESR) Addendum, which will be available for review from March 9, 2023, to April 11, 2023, and will be posted on the Project Website at www.hwy15crosby.com.

Now that the Ministry (MTO) has completed the updated TESR for the Crosby intersection and the roundabout was confirmed as the preferred alternative, this decision provides the MTO with the legal and procedural foundation to move forward with the detailed design and subsequent tender. The construction of the roundabout, a series of "crossing intersections" where the entering traffic is controlled by yield signs, may begin as early as 2024.

"We are entering the last few miles of this marathon," says Mayor Arie Hoogenboom, "I am very pleased to be able to deliver this news to the community. Resident and visitor safety will be greatly improved at the Crosby intersection. I would like to express our gratitude to MPP Steve Clark for his unwavering support on the file over the years and thank local residents for their patience."

Multiple proposals for the intersection have been developed over the years. Rideau Lakes Council says they will continue to press the Ministry and provincial government to deliver on this critical safety improvement without delay.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray