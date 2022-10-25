Novelis Neighbor Week helps new Youth Shelter through United Way

Novelis, the world's premier producer of rolled aluminum and the global leader in aluminum recycling, will be showing their local love in the Kingston region, as part of the company's global Novelis Neighbor, which is a week in October that they use to demonstrate the impact of volunteering.

Since 2012, Novelis employees have worked with United Way of KFL&A to undertake a wide variety of projects during their annual Novelis Neighbor Week. This year, Novelis volunteers will install new flooring and paint three rooms at the new Kingston Youth Shelter location at 365 Nelson Street. Previous projects have included the Youth Hub in Napanee, the Community Food Redistribution Warehouse, Home Base Housing and many others.

Through much of the pandemic, due to restrictions, the youth shelter has been operating out of locations on Brock Street, Ridley Street, and Queen's University campus. The new location will allow the shelter to operate out of a building that is more accessible and has increased capacity. The new space will be able to house as many as 24 youths, ages six to 24, overnight.

"We are thrilled to have Novelis support United Way KFL&A once again through the Novelis Neighbor program," says Bhavana Varma, President and CEO of United Way of KFL&A. "These renovations will help the youth shelter better serve youth in their new location. We are so grateful for the ongoing support of local Novelis volunteers and the amazing work they do each year through this initiative."

The three-floor Youth Shelter has separate floors for boys and girls. Novelis employees will be installing laminate over an old wood floor, with a layer of plywood where the floor needs special attention. They will also be replacing taps and fixtures to make the bathrooms more functional.

"Novelis takes great pride in being a good neighbor and giving back to the communities in which we work and raise our families. We are excited about the opportunity to bring our team together to make a difference in our community," says Kayla Kent, Human Resources Manager at Novelis and volunteer with the Novelis Neighbor project. "Knowing the work we do will make a difference in the lives of youth in the months and years to come is a wonderful feeling. We appreciate the partnership with the United Way that enables us to link with community agencies"

The project started on Monday, October 24th and will continue all week with volunteers on-site daily from 9 a.m. through till 4 p.m.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray