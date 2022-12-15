Number and price of home sales drops in November

The Renfrew County Real Estate Board is reporting a drop in the number of homes available in the county, and the price that is being asked for them.

Recently released statistics show 84 residencies were sold in November 2022, a sharp decline of 39.9% from November 2021. The average price of homes sold in November 2022 was $443,889, a decrease of 5.5% from the previous year.

Home sales were also reportedly 30.8% below the five-year average and 23.8% below the 10-year average for the month of November.

The number of new listings also saw a sharp decrease of 11.2% from November 2021, with a total of 127 new residential listings in November 2022.