Number and price of home sales drops in November
The Renfrew County Real Estate Board is reporting a drop in the number of homes available in the county, and the price that is being asked for them.
Recently released statistics show 84 residencies were sold in November 2022, a sharp decline of 39.9% from November 2021. The average price of homes sold in November 2022 was $443,889, a decrease of 5.5% from the previous year.
Home sales were also reportedly 30.8% below the five-year average and 23.8% below the 10-year average for the month of November.
The number of new listings also saw a sharp decrease of 11.2% from November 2021, with a total of 127 new residential listings in November 2022.
-
Three Eastern Ontario hospitals announce successful launch of ‘Epic’ health information systemDeep River & District Hospital (DRDH), Kemptville District Hospital (KDH) and Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) are delighted to announce the successful launch of the Epic digital health information system at all three hospitals on November 5, 2022.
-
71-year-old charged with assault, uttering threatsA 71-year-old male has been charged in connection to a retail theft in the Town of Carleton Place.
-
Deep River homicide victim was sister of a woman killed 13 years agoOntario Provincial Police have confirmed the identity of a homicide victim found in Deep River, Ont. as the sister of Ashley Boudreau, a victim of a murder-suicide in Ottawa nearly 13 years ago.
-
"Soup Off" raising funds for charity at Petawawa Civic CentreThe Petawawa Civic Centre is hosting the second annual "Soup Off" this weekend, raising funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Petawawa with $20.00 tickets available in advance or at the door.
-
Petawawa OPP makes push for 26th annual Christmas Angel ProgramWith Christmas fast approaching there are still 23 angels available in Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police's 26th annual Christmas Angel Program, with each angel representing a child from the community in need.
-
Impaired charges laid at RIDE check in Madawaska Valley31-year-old from Madawaska Valley Township arrested and charged after being stopped at a RIDE check on Rumleski Road. Ontario Provincial Police look to push RIDE program enforcement during the holiday season.
-
OPP ask for assistance in identifying suspect in several arson casesOntario Provincial Police in Stormont Dundas and Glengarry is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect in several cases of arson taking place from January to December 2022.
-
Practice English course offered at Brockville's Employment Education CentreBrockville residents whose first language is not English, are welcome to attend a Practice English course at the Employment Education Centre from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Strowger Boulevard.
-
Local Faceoff charity hockey game raises $10,000Charity hockey game where members of the SD&G Ontario Provincial Police with local law enforcement took on former Morrisburg Junior C hockey players raising over $10,000 and collecting 373 pounds of food for the Community Food Share and Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers.