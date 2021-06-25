Obstructing police and drug possession charges laid

Police have arrested and charged a Kingston man with obstructing police and drug possession.

Kingston Police say officers were on general patrol on June 23rd.

Police say at around 9:50 p.m., they spotted a man driving a pickup truck with no license plate on the front bumper, as well as extensive damage to the bumper.

A traffic stop was intiated.

Police say the suspect provided false identification to the officer.

A search found a baggy containing suspected crystal meth.

63-year-old Guy Labarge is charge with obstructing a peace officer and drug possession.