iHeartRadio
20°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Obstructing police and drug possession charges laid

Kingston Police

Police have arrested and charged a Kingston man with obstructing police and drug possession. 

Kingston Police say officers were on general patrol on June 23rd. 

Police say at around 9:50 p.m., they spotted a man driving a pickup truck with no license plate on the front bumper, as well as extensive damage to the bumper. 

A traffic stop was intiated. 

Police say the suspect provided false identification to the officer. 

A search found a baggy containing suspected crystal meth. 

63-year-old Guy Labarge is charge with obstructing a peace officer and drug possession. 

Check out the latest Songs