Brockville Police say an officer was bitten during an arrest Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to an address on Dana St. reporting a female banging on windows and acting irrationally.

Officers say they attempted to arrest a 26-year-old female but she resisted and ended up biting an officer.

The woman was taken into custody and charged with two counts of breaching a probation order, mischief, and assaulting police.