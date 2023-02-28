Officer assaulted arresting wanted person in Quinte West, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has made an arrest and laid multiple charges after a suspicious person investigation. Police say that officers responded to a report of a person trespassing on Lorne Avenue around 11:00 a.m. on February 25th, 2023.

Responding officers say the individual was acting erratically. The person was located and arrested on outstanding warrants. During the arrest, the accused failed to comply with the officers and became assaultive. Officers report that a police vehicle was also damaged in the altercation.

As a result of the incident, 45-year-old Tracy Millar from Oshawa has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Assaulting a Peace Officer

- Resisting Arrest

- Mischief under $5000

Police say the accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray