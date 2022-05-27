Officer kicked in the mouth during arrest of Brockville man

Brockville Police have charged a man with mischief and assaulting police.

On Monday at around 9:30 p.m., police received multiple complaints of a male attempting to strike and jump on moving vehicles in the area of Parkedale Ave. and California Ave.

When officers approached, police say the man was not co-operative, with police also saying they believed he was suffering a medical emergency caused by substance consumption.

As officers made the arrest, police say the male attempted to cause damage to the vehicle, became combative during the struggle, and kicked one of the officers in the mouth.

He was eventually taken under control and taken to hospital.

A 29-year-old male was charged with mischief under $5,000, assaulting a peace officer, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.