OHL implements COVID-19 vaccination policy

Spectators at Ontario Hockey League games and practices will need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 during the upcoming season.

The league says its vaccination policy taking effect October 7th will cover all attendees.

This includes those attending Kingston Frontenacs games.

People will need to show proof of vaccination and follow other safety rules to access facilities for the league's 17 teams.

Children under 12 who aren't eligible for vaccination can attend games with a fully vaccinated adult.

With files from the Canadian Press