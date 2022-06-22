OHTO launches enhanced marketing platform in Beachburg

The Ontario’s Highlands Tourism Organization (OHTO) is pleased to announce the launch of three marketing initiatives to support responsible tourism recovery and growth in the region.

“To say we have learned a lot over the past two years is an understatement,” says Nicole Whiting, Executive Director of OHTO. “Our tourism sector has experienced unprecedented challenges and our goal from the beginning of COVID was to take a balanced approach to recovery. The initiatives we are launching today represent the responsible tourism principles we have embraced collectively as a region and will provide better opportunities for engagement with our visitors and our tourism sector.”



The first initiative includes the release of two new websites. The visitor-facing website at www.comewander.ca will support OHTO’s content development marketing programs to promote the tourism experiences available in the region, while the industry-facing website at www.ohto.ca will provide a platform to build and support the tourism community of Ontario’s Highlands. These websites provide a fresh, new look with interactive elements and increased accessibility to enhance the user experience and support the marketing of the region moving forward. The development of these websites was made possible through generous funding from Destination Ontario.



New branding for the Ontario’s Highlands region has also been developed that better reflects OHTO’s values and character as a destination and organization. The design elements are grounded in OHTO’s core principles of responsible tourism and capture the essence of the region's unique landscapes and communities.



Finally, OHTO will be launching a marketing campaign to provide opportunities for visitors to connect with the region through the promotion of key regional experience pillars.



“We are excited to be launching these new initiatives to further support the recovery of our sector through our commitment to a responsible tourism approach in Ontario’s Highlands,” said Julie Mulligan, Marketing Director for OHTO. “There are deep connections between our visitors, the landscapes, and the communities of our region and we are so proud of the way these new marketing initiatives will continue to bridge those connections.”



To support the successful execution of these initiatives, OHTO leaned on the expertise of The New Business, an Ontario-based marketing agency with shared familiarity and fondness for Ontario’s Highlands.



