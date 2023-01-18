Older local resident targeted by door-to-door scam

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning residents of a potential scam that has been recently reported in the area. OPP says to beware of individuals going door-to-door offering to conduct an energy assessment to qualify the homeowner for a green energy rebate.

The scammer typically asks to inspect the victim's furnace and water heater and, once in the home, officers say that the individual will use high-pressure sales tactics to have the homeowner purchase products and services in order to qualify for a rebate. Adding that they may also ask for personal information and banking information, such as a void cheque, for the transaction.

Door-to-door scams continue to pose a threat to Ontario consumers and businesses. Door-to-door salespeople can use high-pressure tactics and can be aggressive in nature. Consumers may find themselves in a situation where they purchase a product or sign up for a service contract, which they neither need nor want.

Ontario Provincial Police give tips to those at risk can protect themselves from being scammed:

- Ask for photo ID, get the name of the person and the name of the company or charity they represent

- Get it in writing, ask for literature and don't feel pressured to make a decision on the spot

- Never share any personal information or copies of any bills or financial statements

- Research before you invest

- Know that an energy retailer cannot sign you up for an energy contract while they are at your home

- To learn about programs and credits to reduce your electricity bill, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/yourelectricitybill.

With files by CFRA's Connor ray