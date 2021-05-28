Olmstead's Home Hardware in Cobden ordered to stop in-person shopping immediately

COBDEN, ONT -- The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is ordering a business in Cobden to stop in-person shopping immediately.

The RCDHU says it has issued a Section 22 order to Olmstead's Home Hardware in Cobden after several attempts to rectify non-compliance.

The health unit says it ordered the issue to ensure that COVID-19 transmission is "minimized or eliminated".

"We have come this far, and it us up to all of us to do our part to ensure the safety of our community as a whole." Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Cushman said in a press release. "We take no pleasure in monetary fines, but it is our duty to enforce all public health measures set by the province to ensure the safety of RCD residents."

RCDHU says businesses need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines to "ensure the safety of their employees, customers and the public, while also reducing the risk of workplace outbreaks."