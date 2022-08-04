On The Move: 400 years of transportation in Kingston, Ont.

On The Move is the Kingston PumpHouse Museum's 2022 temporary exhibit. An experience you can indulge in until November 26, 2022.

Families and history buffs can trace the development of transportation in Kingston over the last four centuries with objects, interactive displays, and informational panels.

Visitors will experience the way Kingston moves across water and land, the development of public transportation, and how Kingston continues to be connected to areas beyond the city's borders.

The exhibit explores how individuals move, including the importance of snowshoes and toboggans that were made and used by the Indigenous people who lived in the area. Visitors will also learn about road development, and how early paths developed into the modern street system that exists in Kingston today.

The exhibition also highlights how waterways influenced transportation, reviewing canoes, and ferries, to ice roads, and modern bridge construction. The public transportation portion will teach visitors about Kingston's stagecoaches, streetcars, buses, and more.

Visitors can also explore Travel Outside the City, which highlights how Kingston is connected to other regions in different ways, such as highways, rail, and air travel.

The exhibition is open until November 26, 2022, on Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $3.50 for children aged 3-14, $5.75 for youth 15-24 and seniors 65+, $7.00 for adults, or a family for $20.00.

For more information visit http://www.kingstonpumphouse.ca