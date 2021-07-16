iHeartRadio
One case of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

COVID-19(3)

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is now at three. 

In the latest case summary update, Renfrew County and District Health reported that one person is in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no COVID-19 outbreaks in the region. 

