One COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
The new case was added from the previous days.
Known active cases in the region went down, it's now at 16.
The majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, with 10 known active cases.
Five are in Lanark. One is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.
Two people are in hospital with the virus. They are both in the intensive care unit. One of them is on a ventilator.
-
Early dismissal at Ernestown Secondary School after staff member tests positive for COVID-19Class was dismissed early at Ernestown Secondary School in Odessa Thursday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Five new COVID-19 cases in KFL&AFive new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
-
Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyZero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
-
Free three-month membership at YMCA for second COVID-19 doseThe Brockville YMCA is offering residents who come to the building for a second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine a free three-month membership to the Y.
-
South Frontenac OPP investigating arson and break and enter at family cabin siteOntario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a case of arson and break and enter to a family cabin site.
-
Kingston Police investigating serious collision involving pedestrianKingston Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Battersea Rd. at Kingston Mills Rd.
-
Two new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19.
-
City of Pembroke outlines proof of vaccination policy at recreational facilitiesThe City of Pembroke is outlining its proof of vaccination policy for it's recreational facilities.
-
Female bystander rescues driver after vehicle enters canalA female bystander is being credited with saving a life in the Village of Cardinal.