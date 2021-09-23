One COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

The new case was added from the previous days.

Known active cases in the region went down, it's now at 16.

The majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, with 10 known active cases.

Five are in Lanark. One is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

Two people are in hospital with the virus. They are both in the intensive care unit. One of them is on a ventilator.

