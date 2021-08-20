One COVID-19 case in Renfrew County
One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County.
This means the number of known active cases in the community is now at one.
As of the latest case summary update released Thursday, no one is in the hospital with the virus.
There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
