One COVID-19 case in Renfrew County since Friday

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County since Friday. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at seven. 

As of the latest case summary update, one person is in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

