One dead, several injured after serious collision on Hwy.401
The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 just west of Marysville Road.
OPP explain that on July 15th, 2023 around 11:30 p.m. officers from Lennox and Addington County OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 just west of Marysville Road in the westbound lanes. A truck towing a car and an SUV were involved.
Police say the truck towing the car had just lost control and ended up stopped in the live lanes. The SUV collided with the stopped truck towing the car. There were two people in the truck and three people in the SUV. One person was confirmed deceased at the scene from the SUV and all other people were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The OPP Technical Investigators and Collision Reconstructionist are assisting with the ongoing investigation into the crash.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Local MP Gallant expresses support for natural healthMember of Parliament for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke Cheryl Gallant opposed new regulations proposed by the federal government for natural health products while visiting St. Francis Herb Farm in Barry's Bay.
UOV Parish Nursing Initiative receives grant to improve community servicesThe Upper Ottawa Valley Parish Nursing Initiative received a $151,144 grant from the Government of Canada under the Community Services Recovery Fund to improve community-health events and workshops.
Kingston resident arrested after online child luring investigationA 29-year-old Kingston resident is facing several child luring-related charges which originated from an online luring investigation conducted by Kingston Police which resulted in online messaging with the child victim.
Police warn residents of scammers gaining private info with legal scare tacticsThe Better Business Bureau recently issued a warning that cybercriminals have been posing as process servers, who deliver legal documents, trying to steal a victim's sensitive information. Kingston police provide tips to avoid being victimized.
Tourism Kingston launches series of Creative Kingston walking toursNine new walking tours allow Kingston visitors to explore the past and present of film, music, and literature in the Limestone City.
Todd Gill joining Larry Robinson at Gord Brown Memorial Golf TournamentFormer defenceman for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Todd Gill, will be joining Larry Robinson for the Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament.
Kinton Ramen opening new location in Kingston, ONKinton Ramen, a national brand, is set to open its first-ever location in Kingston.
Annual Kids & Cops Fishing Derby set for AugustUpper Ottawa OPP officers will be helping children learn the joys of fishing this summer during the annual Kids, Cops, and Canadian Tire Fishing Derby in August.
23-year-old charged following attack on partnerKingston Police have charged an individual after an incident of Intimate Partner Violence.