One dead, several injured after serious collision on Hwy.401

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 just west of Marysville Road.

OPP explain that on July 15th, 2023 around 11:30 p.m. officers from Lennox and Addington County OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 just west of Marysville Road in the westbound lanes. A truck towing a car and an SUV were involved.

Police say the truck towing the car had just lost control and ended up stopped in the live lanes. The SUV collided with the stopped truck towing the car. There were two people in the truck and three people in the SUV. One person was confirmed deceased at the scene from the SUV and all other people were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The OPP Technical Investigators and Collision Reconstructionist are assisting with the ongoing investigation into the crash.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray