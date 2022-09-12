One man arrested in relation to dumpster fire spree
Brockville Police have provided an update on an ongoing arson investigation which began after a series of dumpster fires caused significant damage on September 3rd, 2022. The fires happened in the early morning, officers responded to multiple calls and had to attend to the areas of Macodrum Drive, Kyle Court, Cartier Court, and Kensington Parkway for active fires in dumpsters. In total, six dumpsters were significantly damaged, some of which caused damage to surrounding buildings.
The following investigation resulted in a local man being identified and arrested. The 30-year-old has been released with a future court date, he is facing seven counts of arson in relation to the incident. No further details have been released regarding the identity of the individual, or the motive behind the burning spree.
Brockville Police would also like to thank those from the community who became involved and assisted in the incident. When the investigation was initially launched, police asked for security footage of the affected areas. They say without involvement from the public and their willingness to work together, these crimes would not have been solved.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Updates by OPP in an ongoing fraud investigation that scammed several people in RenfrewAn investigation into several fraudulent online advertisements for the sale of firewood has resulted in one man from North Algona Wilberforce being arrested on 11 counts of fraud.
New organization holds townhall meetings across the Region promoting affordable housingThe Affordable Housing Alliance of the Ottawa Valley announces their first townhall meeting to take place in Barry's Bay, inspiring local people, municipal officers, potential investors, and local businesses to take action in creating housing as well as showing municipal candidates how they can help.
COVID-19 safety measures remain in place at Pembroke Regional HospitalPembroke Regional Hospital reminds visitors of the COVID-19 safety requirement that are still in place. Hospital officials insist that masking and other safety measures are necessary to keep patients and staff healthy.
Man arrested twice in two days by breaking bail conditions after being charged with sexual assaultBrockville Police report multiple charges laid against a man who was arrested for domestic assault and caught breaking his bail conditions the following day.
Fatal single-vehicle crash on County Road 18A single-vehicle crash results in the death of a 22-year-old after the car rolled over off County Road 18 on September 11th.
Suspicious person call results in drug charges at a Community ParkA call early Friday morning regarding a suspicious person at a park in the City's West end results in one man's arrest with multiple warrants and additional drug charges laid.
Stabbing at Kingston Centre results in lengthy stand-off with Kingston PoliceKingston Police provide a statement on the assault that took place at the Kingston Centre on September 8th. One man was stabbed, and the accused fled the scene to their residence, which resulted in a stand-off for multiple hours.
Cyclist pronounced dead after being struck by a car on the weekendOn Highway 62 officers responded to a collision involving a vehicle that struck a cyclist from behind. The 76-year-old biker from Belleville was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Karate fundraiser reaches $10,000+ for local 13-year-old battling severe health problemsA fundraiser held by Tallack Martial Arts raised over $10,000 for a local 13-year-old struggling with mysterious health problems after surgery from a soccer injury.