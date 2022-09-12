One man arrested in relation to dumpster fire spree

Brockville Police have provided an update on an ongoing arson investigation which began after a series of dumpster fires caused significant damage on September 3rd, 2022. The fires happened in the early morning, officers responded to multiple calls and had to attend to the areas of Macodrum Drive, Kyle Court, Cartier Court, and Kensington Parkway for active fires in dumpsters. In total, six dumpsters were significantly damaged, some of which caused damage to surrounding buildings.

The following investigation resulted in a local man being identified and arrested. The 30-year-old has been released with a future court date, he is facing seven counts of arson in relation to the incident. No further details have been released regarding the identity of the individual, or the motive behind the burning spree.

Brockville Police would also like to thank those from the community who became involved and assisted in the incident. When the investigation was initially launched, police asked for security footage of the affected areas. They say without involvement from the public and their willingness to work together, these crimes would not have been solved.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray