iHeartRadio
26°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

One new case of COVID-19 added from previous report

covid 19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark in the last 24 hours. 

One new case from a previous report has been added. 

The number of known active cases saw a slight increase, it's now at two. 

One person remains in hospital with the virus. 

The lone active case is from UCLG Central. 

12

Check out the latest Songs