One new case of COVID-19 in KFL&A over the weekend
One new case of COVID-19 was reported over the weekend.
We are expected to have more updated numbers from the KFL&A dashboard today.
As of Friday, there were 20 known active cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Four people are in hospital with the virus, one of them is in the intensive care unit, they are on a ventilator.
On the vaccination front, over 54 percent of the adult population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, over 79 per cent have their first dose.
No new cases on July 10, 2021. The KFL&A status of cases dashboard will be updated on Monday, July 12. pic.twitter.com/RcBmfTM42F— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) July 10, 2021
Reporting 1 new case on July 11, 2021. The KFL&A status of cases will be updated on Monday, July 12, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Y8pjIfP4uX— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) July 11, 2021