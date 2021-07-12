iHeartRadio
One new case of COVID-19 in KFL&A over the weekend

Covid19

One new case of COVID-19 was reported over the weekend. 

We are expected to have more updated numbers from the KFL&A dashboard today. 

As of Friday, there were 20 known active cases of COVID-19 in the region. 

Four people are in hospital with the virus, one of them is in the intensive care unit, they are on a ventilator. 

On the vaccination front, over 54 percent of the adult population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, over 79 per cent have their first dose. 

 

