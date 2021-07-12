One new case of COVID-19 in KFL&A over the weekend

One new case of COVID-19 was reported over the weekend.

We are expected to have more updated numbers from the KFL&A dashboard today.

As of Friday, there were 20 known active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Four people are in hospital with the virus, one of them is in the intensive care unit, they are on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 54 percent of the adult population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, over 79 per cent have their first dose.

No new cases on July 10, 2021. The KFL&A status of cases dashboard will be updated on Monday, July 12. pic.twitter.com/RcBmfTM42F — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) July 10, 2021