One new case of COVID-19 in KFL&A region
One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the KFL&A region.
One variant of concern from a previously confirmed case has also been identified.
The number of known active cases in the region saw a drop into the single-digits, it's now at six.
Three people are in hospital with the virus, all three of them are in the intensive care unit, none of them are on a ventilator.
On the vaccination front, over 74 per cent of the adult population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 15 per cent are fully vaccinated.
