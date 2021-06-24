iHeartRadio
One new case of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the KFL&A region. 

The number of known active cases remains the same, it's still at 10. 

Two people remain in hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit, none of them are on a ventilator. 

On the vaccination front, over 26 per cent of the adult population are fully vaccinated, over 76 per cent have their first dose. 

 

