One new case of COVID-19 in KFL&A region
There is one new case of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region.
The number of known active cases has gone up, it's now at six.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, nearly 73 per cent are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, nearly 82 per cent have their first dose.
1 new COVID-19 case in #KFLA today:— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) August 4, 2021
Male 70s, under investigation
6 active cases pic.twitter.com/zw2arh7Y0R
-
Zero new cases of COVID-19 for second straight dayFor the second straight day, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.
-
Recall for Nature's Touch frozen mango products for possible contamination of Hepatitis AThe Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall of the Nature's Touch frozen mango products for possible contamination of Hepatitis A.
-
One new case of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyHere are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County.
-
$123,100 boost for festivals, fairs, and events in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkFestivals, fairs, and events in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region are receiving a $123,100 boost from the Ontario government.
-
Cardinal, Ont man charged in connection to fire in BrockvilleBrockville Police has arrested a Cardinal man in connection to a fire at an abandoned building back in May.
-
Over three-quarters of eligible population fully vaccinated in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkIn the latest vaccine report, LGL District Health reported that over three-quarters of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Non-life threatening injuries reported in two-vehicle collision in KillaloeOntario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.
-
Impaired driving charges against Prescott manA Prescott man faces impaired driving charges after police allege he failed to stop at the scene of a collision.
-
Six new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County over long weekendSix new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County over the long weekend.