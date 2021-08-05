iHeartRadio
19°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

One new case of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

There is one new case of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region. 

The number of known active cases has gone up, it's now at six. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

On the vaccination front, nearly 73 per cent are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, nearly 82 per cent have their first dose. 

 

12

Check out the latest Songs