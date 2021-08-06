One new case of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the KFL&A region.

One new variant of concern from a previously confirmed case has also been identified.

The number of known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at seven.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, 73 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 82 per cent have their first dose.