One new case of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the KFL&A region.

Two variants of concern from previously confirmed cases have also been identified.

The number of known active cases in the reigon saw a slight increase, it's now at 11.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, over 74 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 82 per cent have their first dose.