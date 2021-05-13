One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

BROCKVILLE, ONT -- COVID-19 numbers remain steady in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

LGL Health Unit is reporting only one new case of COVID-19.

The number of known active cases went down, it's now at 32.

The number of Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark residents in hospital remains at zero.

Of the active cases, 2 are in Lanark West, 8 in Lanark East, 4 in Leeds & Grenville (UCLG) East, 12 in UCLG West, and 6 in UCLG Central.