One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
BROCKVILLE, ONT -- COVID-19 numbers remain steady in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
LGL Health Unit is reporting only one new case of COVID-19.
The number of known active cases went down, it's now at 32.
The number of Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark residents in hospital remains at zero.
Of the active cases, 2 are in Lanark West, 8 in Lanark East, 4 in Leeds & Grenville (UCLG) East, 12 in UCLG West, and 6 in UCLG Central.
