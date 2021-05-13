iHeartRadio
One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.

BROCKVILLE, ONT -- COVID-19 numbers remain steady in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark. 

LGL Health Unit is reporting only one new case of COVID-19. 

The number of known active cases went down, it's now at 32. 

The number of Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark residents in hospital remains at zero. 

Of the active cases, 2 are in Lanark West, 8 in Lanark East, 4 in Leeds & Grenville (UCLG) East, 12 in UCLG West, and 6 in UCLG Central.

 

