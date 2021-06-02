iHeartRadio
One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19. 

Known active cases saw another decrease, it's now at 6. 

No one is in hospital with the virus. 

Of the active cases, 2 are in UCLG West, 2 are in UCLG East, 1 is in UCLG Central, and 1 is in Lanark West. 

