One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19.
Known active cases saw another decrease, it's now at 6.
No one is in hospital with the virus.
Of the active cases, 2 are in UCLG West, 2 are in UCLG East, 1 is in UCLG Central, and 1 is in Lanark West.
6 Active cases today – 1 New, Total 1747 - 1681 Recovered. On the Map: 6 community cases: Lanark West 1; Lanark East 0; Leeds & Grenville (UCLG) East 2; UCLG West 2; UCLG Central 1. No one in hospital. More: https://t.co/GL5hgtcoS7 pic.twitter.com/YBRSCsp6KQ— LGL Health Unit (@LGLHealthUnit) June 2, 2021