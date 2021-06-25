iHeartRadio
One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

covid 19

After three straight days of zero new cases, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the region. 

The number of known active cases in the region remains at zero. 

All of the known active cases are variants of concern. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

Of the active cases, one of them is in Lanark East, the other is in Lanark West. 

