One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the region went slightly up, it's now at 4.
50 per cent of the active cases are variants of concern.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
Of the active cases, 2 are in Lanark East, the other 2 are in Lanark West.
