One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the region saw another slight increase, it's now at 5.
40 per cent of the active cases are variants of concern.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
Of the active cases, 2 are in Lanark West, 2 are in Lanark East, and 1 is in UCLG West.
Active cases today: 5 – 1 new since yesterday. Total of 1764 cases to date - 1699 recovered. On the map: 2 cases in Lanark East, 2 in Lanark West and 1 in LG West. 40% are from variants of concern. No one in hospital. For full report: https://t.co/GL5hgtcoS7 pic.twitter.com/a7JfNVyLQ4— LGL Health Unit (@LGLHealthUnit) June 30, 2021