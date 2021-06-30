One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

Known active cases in the region saw another slight increase, it's now at 5.

40 per cent of the active cases are variants of concern.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

Of the active cases, 2 are in Lanark West, 2 are in Lanark East, and 1 is in UCLG West.