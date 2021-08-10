iHeartRadio
One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark. 

The number of known active cases saw a slight drop, it's now at three. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

Of the active cases, one is in UCLG West, one is in UCLG Central, and one is in Lanark East. 

