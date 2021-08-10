One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
The number of known active cases saw a slight drop, it's now at three.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
Of the active cases, one is in UCLG West, one is in UCLG Central, and one is in Lanark East.
Active cases today: 3 – 1 new. Total of 1773 – 1710 recovered. No variants and no hospitalizations. On the map: 1 in Leeds/Grenville West; 1 in Leeds/Grenville Central and 1 in Lanark East. For full report: https://t.co/GL5hgtcoS7 pic.twitter.com/mpUJGA0IxB— LGL Health Unit (@LGLHealthUnit) August 10, 2021