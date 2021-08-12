iHeartRadio
One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

covid 19

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark. 

The number of known active cases in the region has gone slightly up, its now at four. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

Of the active cases, 2 are in UCLG West, and 2 are in UCLG East. 

