One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
There is one new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
The number of known active cases in the region has gone slightly up, its now at four.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
Of the active cases, 2 are in UCLG West, and 2 are in UCLG East.
Purple fentanyl seized during traffic stop in PembrokeUpper Ottawa Valley OPP say purple fentanyl was seized during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
No injuries reported after chemical spill at McAdoos LaneNo injuries are being reported after a chemical spill at a building on McAdoos Lane.
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyZero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
Zero new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A regionThere are zero new cases of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region.
One dead, three injured, after single-vehicle collision in Bonnechere ValleyOne person is dead, three others are injured after a single-vehicle collision in Bonnechere Valley on Wednesday.
Brockville Police investigating stabbing at Millwood Ave.Police say they were contacted by ambulance services to help assist a 45-year-old man who was stabbed in the abdomen at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Kingston man charged with trafficking crystal methA Kingston man has been charged with trafficking crystal meth.
Two new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkTwo new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
Environment Canada issues heat warning for most of southern OntarioEnvironment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of southern Ontario today.