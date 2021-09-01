One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the last 24 hours since the latest COVID-19 report was released by the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit.

One new case from the previous days was added to the total.

The number of known active cases is at seven.

One person is in the hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.

Of the known active cases, 4 are in Lanark East, 1 is in UCLG Central, 1 is in UCLG East, and 1 is in UCLG West.