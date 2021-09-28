One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

Known active cases in the region saw a slight decrease, it's now at 15.

The majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville (UCLG).

A total of nine known active cases are in that area.

Five are marked in Lanark. One is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

There is one less hospitalization. Two people are now in hospital with the virus. None of them are in the intensive care unit.

It was announced on Tuesday that 90 per cent of the eligible population in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.