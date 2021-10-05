One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19.
The lone case was added from the previous days.
Known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at 19.
The majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.
There are a total of 15 known active cases in the region.
Three are marked in Lanark. One is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.
