One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

The lone case was added from the previous days.

Known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at 19.

The majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.

There are a total of 15 known active cases in the region.

Three are marked in Lanark. One is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

